Home to the world’s youngest population, with 70% of Sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30, our continent boasts a vast, diversified and fast-growing population. Technological innovation has the potential to considerably affect a large array of sectors and applications throughout Africa, including health care, agriculture, innovation, and economic growth.
Despite its promise, artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its infancy in many parts of Africa, and there is a significant opportunity to invest in and further develop the technology. We need to collaborate to ensure that AI in Africa is under the control of Africans, and ameliorate the technological colonisation by foreign countries and global technology platforms we are experiencing. ..
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: Wanted: local experts to provide input for artificial intelligence institute
Collaboration is required to ensure that AI on the continent is under the control of Africans
