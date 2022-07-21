×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

21 July 2022 - 23:50
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are  Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

