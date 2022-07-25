‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All the ANC’s Taliban faction are after is a slice of the pie
Judicial leader in the Western Cape was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2021 after a complaint was lodged in 2008
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
US retail giant blames shift in consumer spending to necessities amid soaring inflation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Canada’s TRC calls separation of more than 150,000 indigenous children from their families between 1881 and 1996 ‘cultural genocide’
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
A case for bricolage as a strategy for global repair
A large part of the “action plan to end load-shedding” as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night rests on fixing the struggling state-owned power utility and on expanding and fast-tracking the state’s own renewable energy procurement processes.
To address the current crisis — which led to SA, over the last month, experiencing the deepest power cuts, run over the longest continuous period yet — Ramaphosa said that the immediate focus would be “fixing Eskom and improving the performance of the existing fleet of power stations”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape
Ramaphosa’s action plan on energy includes streamlining of projects and faster procurement of renewable energy, gas and battery storage
A large part of the “action plan to end load-shedding” as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night rests on fixing the struggling state-owned power utility and on expanding and fast-tracking the state’s own renewable energy procurement processes.
To address the current crisis — which led to SA, over the last month, experiencing the deepest power cuts, run over the longest continuous period yet — Ramaphosa said that the immediate focus would be “fixing Eskom and improving the performance of the existing fleet of power stations”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.