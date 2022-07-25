×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape

Ramaphosa’s action plan on energy includes streamlining of projects and faster procurement of renewable energy, gas and battery storage

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 20:50 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 25 July 2022 - 23:28

A large part of the “action plan to end load-shedding” as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night rests on fixing the struggling state-owned power utility and on expanding and fast-tracking the state’s own renewable energy procurement processes.

To address the current crisis — which led to SA, over the last month, experiencing the deepest power cuts, run over the longest continuous period yet — Ramaphosa said that the immediate focus would be “fixing Eskom and improving the performance of the existing fleet of power stations”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.