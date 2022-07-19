×

CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales and consumer confidence losing steam

Few categories show any positive growth

19 July 2022 - 10:36 Chris Gilmour

There are incipient signs that retail sales growth and consumer confidence in SA are faltering. This is serious, as consumer spending accounts for over 60% of GDP.

Retail sales growth figures from Stats SA for May 2022 were released recently and few retail categories showed any positive growth in overall sales growth that averaged 0.1% year on year. Additionally, the consumer confidence indicator from FNB/BER for the second quarter of 2022 was also released recently and reveals consumer confidence at near record lows over the past 40 years. ..

