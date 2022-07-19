The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
There are incipient signs that retail sales growth and consumer confidence in SA are faltering. This is serious, as consumer spending accounts for over 60% of GDP.
Retail sales growth figures from Stats SA for May 2022 were released recently and few retail categories showed any positive growth in overall sales growth that averaged 0.1% year on year. Additionally, the consumer confidence indicator from FNB/BER for the second quarter of 2022 was also released recently and reveals consumer confidence at near record lows over the past 40 years. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales and consumer confidence losing steam
Few categories show any positive growth
There are incipient signs that retail sales growth and consumer confidence in SA are faltering. This is serious, as consumer spending accounts for over 60% of GDP.
Retail sales growth figures from Stats SA for May 2022 were released recently and few retail categories showed any positive growth in overall sales growth that averaged 0.1% year on year. Additionally, the consumer confidence indicator from FNB/BER for the second quarter of 2022 was also released recently and reveals consumer confidence at near record lows over the past 40 years. ..
