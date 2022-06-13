Companies / Retail & Consumer Success of Johnny Bigg shows TFG can expand into new markets The Australian brand specialising in plus-size men’s gear sells in the US as an online-only business B L Premium

One of TFG’s Australian brands is selling plus-size clothing for larger and taller men in the US as an online-only business, showing how the company, which is continually increasing its manufacturing capacity in SA, can expand to new markets.

Johnny Bigg, which sells in sizes up to 10XL in Australia and New Zealand, and now the US, caters to a space in the market that TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said is underserved globally. The brand, which is aimed at men who want stylish, formal and branded clothing, including suits, is exceeding expectations in the US, he said. ..