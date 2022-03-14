DUMA GQUBULE: Bring your ill-gotten money, buy a football team and enjoy the good life
It was the West, not President Vladimir Putin, who created the oligarchs
14 March 2022 - 15:04
I support Tottenham Hotspur but hate Chelsea more than Arsenal, our north London rivals. But after the UK government imposed sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, I have been asking myself a few questions.
First, it was the West, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who created the oligarchs. During the early 1990s the US, IMF and former Harvard University economist Jeffrey Sachs developed a shock-therapy programme for Russia to achieve an immediate transition from communism to capitalism...
