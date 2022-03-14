Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Bring your ill-gotten money, buy a football team and enjoy the good life It was the West, not President Vladimir Putin, who created the oligarchs B L Premium

I support Tottenham Hotspur but hate Chelsea more than Arsenal, our north London rivals. But after the UK government imposed sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, I have been asking myself a few questions.

First, it was the West, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who created the oligarchs. During the early 1990s the US, IMF and former Harvard University economist Jeffrey Sachs developed a shock-therapy programme for Russia to achieve an immediate transition from communism to capitalism...