African alcohol powerhouse in hands of regulators after Distell investors vote yes
Deal gets 94% support from shareholders
15 February 2022 - 13:17
Distell’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved Heineken’s R40.1bn purchase of SA’s biggest alcoholic drinks maker, taking the Dutch brewer one step closer to creating an African alcohol powerhouse.
Shareholders in Distell, which is controlled by investment heavyweight Remgro, gave the deal 94% support at a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday. The merger is now subject to approval by competition authorities in SA and abroad...
