Intel moves to race ahead of chipmaker rivals with ASML order

Amsterdam — Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost “significantly” more than $340m, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry.

Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next-generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed.

In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

ASML’s most advanced machines in current commercial production, known as EUV lithography systems because of the “extreme ultraviolet” light waves they use to map out the circuitry of computer chips, are as big as a bus and cost around $150m each.