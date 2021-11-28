Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to the Wild Coast? ANC-linked Thebe Investments has a stake in Shell SA and the government stands to win big if the company strikes oil B L Premium

By now I’m sure you’ve heard the outcry (about as deafening as the underwater air guns) over the looming seismic survey off the Wild Coast due to start on December 1, which has earned Shell (no longer Royal or Dutch) the opprobrium of activists, scientists, journalists and the broader public.

We must be practical about what we can hope to achieve when striking the balance between desperately needed jobs, economic growth and development that out-of-vogue but still very much required fossil fuels can offer the SA economy, and the health and sustainability of the natural world of which we are but stewards for future generations...