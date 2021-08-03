Naspers feels further squeeze amid China’s regulatory crackdown
Naspers shares fell as much 5% on Tuesday, the most in a week, after Tencent shares finished 7% weaker in Hong Hong
03 August 2021 - 11:11
Naspers, which is by the far the most valuable company in Africa, was caught up in crossfire on Tuesday after China’s authorities reportedly sought to further tighten its regulatory grip on technology companies.
The SA company has an effective 29% interest in Tencent, the Chinese technology titan at the centre of the increased regulatory scrutiny, which has erased billions of rand in shareholder money since the start of the year and sullied the image of the world’s second-biggest economy...
