Companies Naspers hit on China-fuelled selling frenzy reaches R190bn Shares fall more than 7% for the second day as crackdown on Tencent sparks selling

Naspers suffered a second day of heavy losses on Tuesday as Tencent, its biggest single investment, became the latest victim of Chinese authorities’ crackdown on tech companies, heightening uncertainty about the safety of foreign capital in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The JSE’s biggest company by market value and by weighting was down 7.33% by the close of trade on Tuesday, adding to a 7.18% drop on Monday...