WATCH: MultiChoice posts higher annual earnings
MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs talks to Business Day TV about the rise in annual core headline earnings
11 June 2021 - 08:05
MultiChoice has reported a 32% rise in annual core headline earnings. The pay-TV group has cited an improvement in trading profit and realised foreign exchange movements, as well as a reduction in losses by its rest of Africa segment.
Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs for more detail.
