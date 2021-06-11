Companies

WATCH: MultiChoice posts higher annual earnings

MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs talks to Business Day TV about the rise in annual core headline earnings

11 June 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MARCO CIANNAREL

MultiChoice has reported a 32% rise in annual core headline earnings. The pay-TV group has cited an improvement in trading profit and realised foreign exchange movements, as well as a reduction in losses by its rest of Africa segment.

Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs for more detail.

