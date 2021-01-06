Companies

Alibaba tipped to raise up to $8bn in a test of investor sentiment

E-commerce leader cofounded by Jack Ma will sell a dollar-denominated bond in January, sources say

06 January 2021 - 08:46 Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie Zhu and Kane Wu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding plans to raise at least $5bn through the sale of a dollar-denominated bond this month, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Depending on investor response, proceeds could reach $8bn which Alibaba is likely to use for general corporate expenditure, one of the people said.

The plan, including the timeline, is not final and subject to change, the people said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Alibaba declined to comment.

The debt-raising plan comes months after an October speech from billionaire co-founder Jack Ma about regulation stifling innovation. It led to the suspension of affiliate Ant Group’s blockbuster $37bn initial public offering.

Since then, Chinese regulators have launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba and ordered Ant to shake up its lending and other consumer finance businesses, including the creation of a separate holding company to meet capital requirements.

The fundraising will be a test of investor sentiment towards Alibaba, and comes as Ma’s absence from public view in the past two months has fuelled social media speculation over his whereabouts.

Reuters

Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ‘lay low’

The Alibaba billionaire has not been seen in public since late October, when he blasted China’s regulatory system
World
1 day ago

Why investors are looking to Asian stocks to outperform in 2021

The MSCI Asia Pacific index is expected to rise 9% this year, helped by low valuations and a Chinese rebound
World
1 day ago

Indonesia’s Gojek and Tokopedia in advanced talks to form $18bn tech group

A merger would create one of the regions biggest e-commerce companies
Companies
19 hours ago

Chinese regulators step up pressure on Ant Group

Equity investments by Jack Ma’s fintech empire under review, sources say
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol wraps up $404m Gemini sale and repays debt
Companies / Energy
2.
Mondi to buy €66m stake in Turkish corrugated ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Santam starts process for settling Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Fintech-focused Divvy becomes a unicorn
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Indonesia’s Gojek and Tokopedia in advanced talks ...
Companies

Related Articles

Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ‘lay low’

World / Asia

Chinese regulators step up pressure on Ant Group

World / Asia

Alibaba’s $10bn buyback plan fails to halt stock slide

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.