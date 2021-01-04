World / Asia

Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ‘lay low’

04 January 2021 - 15:48 Tony Munroe and Brenda Goh
Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Picture: REUTERS
Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fuelled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulatory clampdown on his sprawling business empire.

China’s highest-profile entrepreneur has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai where he blasted China’s regulatory system in a speech that put him on a collision course with officials, resulting in the suspension of a $37bn initial public offering of Alibaba’s Ant Group fintech arm.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Ma was replaced as a judge in the final episode in November of a game show for entrepreneurs called Africa’s Business Heroes.

An Alibaba spokesperson said on Monday the change was due to a scheduling conflict, declining further comment.

While news coverage of Ma’s absence from public view triggered speculation on Twitter, which is blocked in China, it was not a significant trending topic on social media in mainland China, where sensitive topics are subject to censorship.

Chinese regulators have zeroed in on Ma’s businesses since his October speech including launching an antitrust probe into Alibaba and ordering Ant to separate its lending business from its online payments division.

“I think he’s been told to lay low,” said Duncan Clark, chair of Beijing-based tech consultancy BDA China. “This is a pretty unique situation, more linked to the sheer scale of Ant and the sensitivities over financial regulation,” he said.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 2.15% on Monday. 

Reuters

Chinese regulators step up pressure on Ant Group

Equity investments by Jack Ma’s fintech empire under review, sources say
World
4 days ago

Ant looks to fold its financial units into a holding company

New structure of fintech giant would be more regulated like a bank
Companies
6 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai: ‘At least we fought, we showed our dignity’

The tycoon, who has angered Beijing, talks about the uncertain future of Hong Kong, backing Trump and never giving in
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
2.
New era of trade between African countries begins
World / Africa
3.
Shades of new cold war in Russia’s battle to sell ...
World / Europe
4.
Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he ...
Opinion
5.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

China sets sights on Jack Ma’s empire

World / Asia

How unravelling of Ant IPO might be a warning shot to Jack Ma

Companies

Tencent looks well shielded from Beijing’s new rules for big tech

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.