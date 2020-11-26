Companies

AstraZeneca faces questions over Covid-19 vaccine results after ‘manufacturing error’

‘Approval based on current data means people will be inoculated with a vaccine the true efficacy of which is unknown,’ one analyst says

26 November 2020 - 12:34 James Paton and Suzi Ring
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford face mounting questions about their Covid-19 vaccine trial results after acknowledging a manufacturing error.

While an announcement earlier this week by AstraZeneca and Oxford showed their inoculation was 70% effective on average in a late-stage study, the scant details released by the UK partners have sparked worries, with some expressing doubts about whether US regulators would clear it.

AstraZeneca and Oxford had said their vaccine was 90% effective when a half-dose was given before a full-dose booster. Two full doses showed an efficacy of 62%. But the head of the US vaccine programme known as Operation Warp Speed said the next day that the dose showing the higher level of effectiveness was tested in a younger population.

In a statement, Oxford said a difference in manufacturing processes led to later phases of the trials having a half-dose given instead of a full one. When it was apparent that a lower dose was used, it was discussed with regulators, and an agreement was reached to push ahead with the two regimens, the statement said.

“The methods for measuring the concentration are now established and we can ensure that all batches of vaccine are now equivalent,” according to the university.

AstraZeneca shares rose 0.5% Thursday after slumping 6.2% earlier in the week.

“The most likely explanation for the divergent efficacy in its interim analysis is either chance or patient demographics,” Sam Fazeli, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a note. “Either way, approval based on current data means people will be inoculated with a vaccine the true efficacy of which is unknown.”

A spokesperson for Astra said the trials were conducted “to the highest standards” and more analysis is being done to refine the efficacy reading.

Bloomberg

JSE muted as US takes Thanksgiving break

Global stocks are subdued as US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, with focus still on Covid-19 and the prospect of US stimulus
Markets
2 hours ago

SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance

SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens
National
1 day ago

Russia says data shows Sputnik 95% effective and prices vaccine at under $20

Moscow claims its Covid-19 vaccine is cheaper and more effective than similar rivals, but scientists question its safety
World
1 day ago

AstraZeneca must show it is not profiting from vaccine while Covid-19 is pandemic

The price of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate has been set at about $3 (R46) per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE secures deal that will see SA stocks traded ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Growthpoint loses out on three deals each worth ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sasol agrees to sell another US asset for $404m
Companies / Energy
4.
Old Mutual Insure loses case against Cape Town ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investec’s hedging costs on structured products ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Africa looks to China and Russia for Covid-19 vaccines

World / Africa

The scientist working on a Covid-19 vaccine, despite being stateless

World

Ultra-cold container firm va-Q-tec expands ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.