World / Africa

Africa looks to China and Russia for Covid-19 vaccines

Many the world’s richest nations and regions have arranged to buy hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, raising fears of delays for Africa

25 November 2020 - 18:57 Janice Kew
A medic receives Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine shot against Covid-19 in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEVEVA
A medic receives Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine shot against Covid-19 in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEVEVA

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the AU have discussed Covid-19 vaccine trial partnerships with both China and Russia, part of an effort to ensure Africa is not last in the queue for vaccines when they become available.

“We are not limiting ourselves to any particular partner,” John Nkengasong, head of Africa CDC, said on Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Africa online conference.

“As a continent of 1.2-billion people, we are willing to work with any partner who adheres to our strategy plan for vaccine development and access in Africa.”

There are already moves from the private sector. Earlier this month, Aspen Pharmacare announced a deal to make 300-million doses a year of US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson’s experimental inoculation, should it be approved.

Yet many the world’s richest nations and regions, such as the US and the EU, have arranged to buy hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, raising fears of delays for lower- and middle-income countries.

Africa CDC had talks last week with China’s ambassador to the AU about possible partnerships between Chinese vaccine manufacturing companies and clinical trial sites in Africa, Nkengasong said.

They’ve also been approached by Russia and have told that country they’re ready to work with them, he said.

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by scientists at Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered in the country in August. Subsequent studies have shown that it’s more than 91% effective, according to the vaccine’s backers, though full results have not yet been released.

“The continent is taking the access and development of vaccine very, very seriously,” Nkengasong said. “We really need to see clinical trials being done on the continent so they address issues such as background infections from other diseases.”

Africa has been promised Covid-19 vaccines from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax programme that would cover about 20% of its population, according to Nkengasong.

However, to get rid of the virus and achieve herd immunity “we need to vaccinate up to 60% of our population”, he said.

As Africa waits to hear how much it will receive of the $12bn (R184.92bn) set aside by the World Bank for developing countries to purchase and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, it’s also speaking to other financiers.

This includes African Export-Import Bank, which has promised as much as $5bn to procure additional doses of vaccines.

“So there are multiple avenues being explored now to make sure Africa has the appropriate doses of vaccines and also that we have that in a timely fashion, not in a delayed manner,” Nkengasong said.

Bloomberg

EDITORIAL: SA belatedly joining vaccine programme is good news

Immunising part of the population is affordable, while SAA is costing the country R10.5bn
Opinion
23 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Behavioural change comes slowly in the time of Covid-19

A sense of fatalism or a sense of invincibility? The reasons for people flouting safety rules, and common sense, have complex underpinnings
National
4 months ago

SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance

SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens
National
1 day ago

Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA

The company says it has the capacity to make 20-million to 30-million vaccines a year, depending on the technology involved
National
6 days ago

Ultra-cold container firm va-Q-tec expands ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The cold-storage specialist will help growing demand to transport vaccines that need to be kept as cold as -70°C
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia reopens two largest states amid ...
World / Asia
2.
Pennsylvania certifies Biden’s state win in a ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia says data shows Sputnik 95% effective and ...
World / Europe
4.
US diplomat’s wife who killed a motorcyclist had ...
World
5.
Dow moves above 30,000 for first time
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russia says data shows Sputnik 95% effective and prices vaccine at under $20

World / Europe

The scientist working on a Covid-19 vaccine, despite being stateless

World

Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many nations

World

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is proof of concept for an entirely new type of ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.