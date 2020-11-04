Companies

M&S has first loss in 94 years as Covid-19 hammers clothing

Clothing and homeware revenue slumped 40.8%, but the British retailer’s first-half food sales rose 2.7% on a like-for-like basis

04 November 2020 - 13:30 James Davey
Marks & Spencer. Picture: REUTERS
Marks & Spencer. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain’s Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company after clothing sales were hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but an encouraging performance in food sent its battered shares higher.

The stock was up 5% at 10.26am GMT on Wednesday, paring 2020 losses to 55%, as investors took comfort from the half-year loss not being as bad as feared, and from the initial success of a partnership with Ocado which has given M&S’s food business an online presence for the first time.

“Looking at the first half cold, it looks like a car crash but relative to expectations the print was OK,” said analysts at Peel Hunt.

M&S was struggling to re-invent itself after decades of failed attempts before the pandemic hit. In May, it said the crisis would indelibly change its business and it would accelerate the latest turnaround plan, delivering three years of change in one. In August, M&S cut 7,000 jobs.

M&S made a pre-tax loss before one-off items of £17.4m in the 26 weeks to September 26 — its first loss since joining the stock market in 1926.

The outcome was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of a £59m loss. M&S made a profit of £176m in the same period in 2019.

Clothing and homeware revenue slumped 40.8%, damaged by a three-month coronavirus lockdown in the spring. All clothing retailers have been hurt by the crisis. On Tuesday, Primark reported a 63% fall in annual profit and, last week, Next forecast a 50% decline.

M&S’s first-half food sales rose 2.7% on a like-for-like basis, with weak performances from stores in city centres and transport hubs because of the government’s work-from-home directive offset by a better showing from suburban stores.

CEO Steve Rowe said the September launch of the Ocado venture had gone “fantastically” with customer reaction ahead of expectations. And despite the loss he struck a confident tone, telling reporters: “We’re building an M&S that is fitter, faster and more digital, and is ready to emerge as a stronger, renewed business.”

In the first four weeks of M&S’s second half, food revenue was up 3%, clothing and homeware was down 21.5% and international revenue was up 7.4%. But M&S cautioned that England’s new four-week lockdown, starting on Thursday, would hit clothing and homeware sales and profit.

Reuters

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 UK jobs due to virus lockdown

The iconic high street retailer’s move comes after a 39% plunge in its clothing and home sales in the past 13 weeks
Companies
2 months ago

British retailer Marks & Spencer profit dragged down by falling clothing sales

The British retailer has lost three top executives in as many months, with CFO Humphrey Singer leaving after little more than a year
Companies
11 months ago

All conditions met as TFG takes over 382 SA Jet stores

The Foschini owner hopes to acquire a total of 425 Jet stores across Southern Africa, with new three-year leases likely to be signed
Companies
1 month ago

Woolworths banks on ex Marks & Spencer exec to rescue David Jones investment

Scott Fyfe has been CEO of Country Road Group for four years, having joined Woolworths after 20 years at UK retailer Marks & Spencer
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Sibanye of stealing gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec enters home loan market in push for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec launches all-out assault on big four ...
Companies
4.
JSE takes steps to lure more capital
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Consolidated Infrastructure crashes 65% after ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Ocado buys two US robotics companies as pandemic fuels online shopping

Companies / Retail & Consumer

M&S group CEO Steve Rowe takes control as Jill McDonald leaves

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Marks & Spencer taps investors and cuts dividend to fund Ocado deal

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fall in UK workwear demand hits TFG income prospects

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.