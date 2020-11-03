Companies

Bayer writedown hits almost €10bn after Roundup settlement

The effect of the Covid-19 ‘is placing additional strain on our crop science division. We are also facing negative currency effects’, CFO Wolfgang Nickl says

03 November 2020 - 11:22 Ludwig Burger
Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Bayer took impairment charges of €9.25bn and said the costs of its settlement over claims that its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer would be higher, as the burden from its takeover of Monsanto mounts.

The writedowns, driven by weaker demand from farmers due to low biofuel prices, and an increase of about $750m in the costs of coming to terms with US plaintiffs over Roundup, resulted in a loss before interest and tax of €9.4bn in the third quarter, it said on Monday.

Bayer was caught up in litigation over Roundup, based on the herbicide glyphosate, as a result of its 2018 takeover of Monsanto for about $63bn, which made it the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides.

“The impact of the [coronavirus] pandemic is placing additional strain on our Crop Science Division. We are also facing negative currency effects,” CFO Wolfgang Nickl said, adding that a huge depreciation of the Brazilian real was weighing heavily on business in the world’s second-largest agricultural market.

The company on September 30 predicted impairment charges in the mid to high-single-digit billion-euros range on agricultural assets and warned of a slight decline in 2021 core earnings per share, weighing on Bayer's shares.

Bayer struck an $11bn outline agreement with US plaintiffs' lawyers in June but a judge later took issue with a side arrangement on future cases that may yet be lodged, known as a class plan.

Addressing those concerns will prove about $750m more costly, it said on Monday.

“Bayer took an additional provision in the third quarter to cover the increased cost of a revised class plan, as it is far enough along in the negotiations to know that the new plan will come in at approximately $2bn, an increase over the original cost of $1.25bn,” Bayer said in its statement.

Reuters

Bayer to pay $1.6bn to end Essure lawsuit, but legal bills are piling up

Bayer still has not resolved tens of thousands of current Roundup cancer claims or reached a deal for handling future suits over the herbicide
2 months ago

Bayer buys women’s health company Kandy for $875m

The German drug and chemical giant will bolster its pharmaceuticals division before patents expire on some key products
2 months ago

Appeal court slashes award against Bayer

Ruling over weed killer Roundup cuts landscaper’s $79m award to $20.5m
3 months ago

