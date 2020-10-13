Company comment
Altron impresses with its succession planning
Perhaps one of the marks of a successful company will be its ability to breed a new generation of leaders
13 October 2020 - 20:35
Succession planning in business is necessary for continuity and to ensure that an organisation constantly has fresh ideas, vision and execution.
On Tuesday, technology group Altron announced that Collin Govender, now group chief information officer, will take over as MD of subsidiary Altron Karabina after the departure of Grant van der Wal at the end of December. After that move, Debra-Lynn Marais, Altron’s shared services executive, will succeed Govender as group chief information officer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now