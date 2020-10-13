Companies Company comment Altron impresses with its succession planning Perhaps one of the marks of a successful company will be its ability to breed a new generation of leaders BL PREMIUM

Succession planning in business is necessary for continuity and to ensure that an organisation constantly has fresh ideas, vision and execution.

On Tuesday, technology group Altron announced that Collin Govender, now group chief information officer, will take over as MD of subsidiary Altron Karabina after the departure of Grant van der Wal at the end of December. After that move, Debra-Lynn Marais, Altron’s shared services executive, will succeed Govender as group chief information officer.