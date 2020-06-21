Business Altron has a way to go but is meeting the goals of its five-year strategy BL PREMIUM

Altron is taking some tough decisions to make sure that it can survive Covid-19, including cutting executive bonuses and shareholders dividends.

Three years ago when Mteto Nyati took the helm at the JSE-listed technology company as CEO, the former CEO of MTN SA implemented an ambitious turnaround strategy to transform the business into a technology company.