Altron has a way to go but is meeting the goals of its five-year strategy
21 June 2020 - 00:01
Altron is taking some tough decisions to make sure that it can survive Covid-19, including cutting executive bonuses and shareholders dividends.
Three years ago when Mteto Nyati took the helm at the JSE-listed technology company as CEO, the former CEO of MTN SA implemented an ambitious turnaround strategy to transform the business into a technology company.
