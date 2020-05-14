Altron warns of Covid-19 hit to revenue
14 May 2020 - 10:50
UPDATED 14 May 2020 - 20:15
Listed technology group Altron says it expects its revenues to be hit by the Covid-19 crisis, despite an expected increase in demand for cloud and cybersecurity services as more people work from home.
At a presentation of its financial results for the year ended February, Altron Group COO Andrew Holden said the company expects the biggest decline to be in units such as its Arrow subsidiary, which sells mainly to state-owned defence group Denel.
