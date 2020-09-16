The jewel in Joburg’s ageing city-centre crown
16 September 2020 - 19:43
Johannesburg’s city centre, which was left to degrade after businesses and the middle class left it nearly 30 years ago, will welcome an impressive new multi-use development, Jewel City, which will be launched on Heritage Day.
Divercity Urban Property Fund has turned the old diamond district into a R1.2bn project, which is offering affordable housing.
