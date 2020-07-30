Features New visions for Joburg’s inner city Most big developers aren’t prepared to risk a large-scale investment in the Joburg CBD. But some haven’t given up on the dream of restoring the inner city to its former glory BL PREMIUM

For a decade now, there’s been hype around people coming together to restore inner-city Joburg to its former glory. While the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed such plans, it hasn’t put paid to them — and it may even improve the prospects for development of the city’s CBD.

Back in the early 1990s, the inner city was largely left to decay after corporates moved their headquarters, and their capital, to more salubrious parts of the greater metro. Yet even as swathes of the city fell into disrepair, there were pockets of activity — the revitalisation of Gandhi Square in 1999, for example, and the on-off upgrading of Newtown.