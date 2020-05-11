Companies Company Comment Trencor confirms distribution and tries to unlock further value Trencor will be left with its substantial net cash holdings of about R1.7bn BL PREMIUM

There was just a small ripple to buoy the share price of Trencor, the former container-leasing giant that is now in a prolonged winding down process.

On Monday, Trencor moved to unlock further value by confirming the distribution (by a dividend in specie) of its remaining 5.3% stake in New York Stock Exchange-listed container management group Textainer.