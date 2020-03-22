Emirates flights to grind to a halt by Wednesday

Dubai — Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, said on Sunday it would stop all passenger flights this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because the coronavirus has affected travel demand.

The state-owned Dubai carrier had already announced the suspension of nearly 70% of its network of 159 destinations, asked staff to go on unpaid leave and frozen recruitment as the industry faces one of its biggest ever challenges.

“As a global network airline, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries reopen their borders and travel confidence returns,” Emirates chair Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said in a statement.

The Dubai-based airline will stop passenger flights by Wednesday and did not say when they would resume, though cargo flights will continue. It operates a fleet of 270 aircraft, mostly Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 passenger jets.

Emirates employees told Reuters they were not surprised. “There is no other choice, really,” one said on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

International connectivity is crucial for Emirates’ Gulf hub model, which transformed Dubai six years ago into the world’s busiest international airport. It does not operate domestic flights and most of its passengers transit through Dubai.

Emirates Group, a state holding company that includes the airline among its assets, will enforce a temporary 25%-50% reduction in basic salary for the majority of employees.

“I feel uncertain for the future but at least we still have our jobs and are still getting paid,” an employee said.

The group had 100,000 employees, including more than 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots, at end-March 2019, the close of its last financial year.