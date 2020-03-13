Companies

BA in survival mode as job losses loom on coronavirus pandemic

British Airways is already in talks with unions, with its CEO telling staff ‘do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company’

13 March 2020 - 17:22 Sarah Young
Picture: REUTERS
London — British Airways (BA) warned on Friday that its survival was at stake as its CEO told staff of plans to cut jobs and ground aircraft to tackle the “worsening situation” caused by the coronavirus.

CEO Alex Cruz told BA’s staff in a message titled “the survival of British Airways” that coronavirus is causing a crisis “of global proportions like no other we have known,” more serious than the financial crisis, SARS or 9/11.

“Please do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company,” read the message from Cruz, a transcript of which was seen by Reuters.

Airlines around the world are cutting flights and costs amid plunging demand and US travel restrictions on European passengers, with Europe’s second biggest airline Lufthansa reported to have asked for state aid and low-cost carrier Norwegian pleading for help.

The industry is braced for further failures as no carrier is exempt from the short-term pain that has already seen British regional player Flybe collapse and Norwegian’s stock lose about 80% of its value in a month.

Cruz said that BA, which, along with Iberia and Aer Lingus, is part of the financially strong IAG, is more resilient “than ever before” with a strong balance sheet. But the airline is under “immense pressure” and would “have to react fast and definitively in response to the worsening situation” he said in the message.

As a result, jobs would be lost “perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer term” and the company is in discussions with trade unions, Cruz added. Aircraft would be grounded in a way that the airline has never had to do before, he said.

Cancellations

A spokesperson for BA, which is based at Heathrow in London, declined to comment when asked how many jobs could go. The airline employs 45,000 people.

While Britain was exempt from US travel restrictions announced on Thursday that will hit its continental European counterparts, it has already cancelled flights to the US as well as Italy, China and South Korea.

New British government advice warning against all but essential travel to parts of Spain on Friday could further hurt BA, which has 17 flights to Madrid daily, plus dozens to other Spanish cities.

Shares in IAG traded up 8% to 355.8p in the hour after Cruz’s warning over jobs, paring gains of as much as 14% earlier in the session. IAG’s stock price has fallen by 42% in the last month.

Reuters

Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in tourism industry

The WTTC estimate suggests that about 16% of worldwide tourism jobs are at risk
World
1 hour ago

AfCFTA’s first deal to go ahead, despite virus complications

While meetings to rubber stamp details of the African trade area agreement have been affected, its first trade is still scheduled for July 1
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 concerns people in jobs that require close contact

While personal trainers, dance instructors or beauticians may be suffering, some providers of niche services for the rich have actually seen an ...
World
2 days ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Tech to the rescue, if SA business will give it a chance

As the coronavirus forces us to rethink the way we work, will companies and the public sector finally embrace telecommuting?
Opinion
3 days ago

