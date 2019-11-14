Companies Company Comment The sad demise of ArcelorMittal’s Saldanha plant The closure of ArcelorMittal SA's most modern plant is a chilling reminder of just how much has gone wrong in SA over the past 20 years BL PREMIUM

It’s difficult not to sympathise with trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel on the matter of the winding down of ArcelorMittal SA's steel plant in Saldanha.

Even when the global economy is obsessed with talk of artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution, the reality is that most large economies continue to have some reliance on old-fashioned stuff like steel.