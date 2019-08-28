Companies / Property MAS Real Estate to buy assets in central and eastern Europe directly MAS will employ people to create asset management capacity in the region BL PREMIUM

MAS Real Estate has decided to build its own team to manage its east European assets instead of relying on Prime Kapital (PK), the group which has been developing and managing MAS's assets in Romania and elsewhere.

MAS CEO Werner Behrens said the company would now buy assets directly in central and eastern Europe and employ people to create asset management capacity in the region. It would also continue with its development relationship with Prime Kapital.