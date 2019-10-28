Companies Company Comment Criminal onslaught a major threat to gold mining Who will invest in a gold mine in SA if the mine will be inundated with criminals and questionable responses by the police and judiciary? BL PREMIUM

Speaking to executives in SA’s gold sector, the overwhelming sense about the criminal onslaught against their operations and activities on and around their mines is one of frustration.

While executives tread a very cautious line in criticising the police, a force they cannot afford to alienate as they try to curtail these activities, their anxiety at the lack of any tangible progress to date is abundantly clear.