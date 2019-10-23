Company Comment
Economy catches up with CMH
CMH expects pressure on discretionary income and low business confidence to persist for the remainder of the financial year
23 October 2019 - 17:05
Like most companies in consumer-facing industries, motor retail company Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) probably cannot wait for the sputtering SA economy to turn around.
Since the country’s economic growth has slowed, vehicle traders have had to contend with hard-pressed consumers choosing to “trade down”.
