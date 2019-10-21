Companies COMPANY COMMENT Minerals & energy department cannot afford to be making these gaffes Government departments need to be sending a message of competence to attract the foreign investment we need; this is not the time for embarrassing mistakes BL PREMIUM

The mistakes related to important work and closely watched strategic decisions coming from the department of mineral resources & energy and energy are simply not good enough.

Minister Gwede Mantashe, who was appointed in February 2018, inadvertently punted a hoax mineral to hundreds of delegates at an investor conference in Australia, and then the incorrect version of the long-anticipated Integrated Resource Plan was made public.