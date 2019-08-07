Companies / Financial Services

Strategic investor dumps shares in African Phoenix Investments

07 August 2019 - 10:49 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Turnaround specialist Value Capital Partners (VCP) has sold its significant shareholding in African Phoenix Investments (API), the company that emerged when African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) came out of business rescue.

VCP sold its entire stake for R181.2m, API said, while VCP investment manager Monde Nkosi also resigned as a non-executive director on the API board.

African Phoenix, which owns insurer Stangen, said in a regulatory filing that VCP had sold 226.5-million, or about 16%, of its A ordinary shares on the open market for 80c apiece.

Coronation Asset Management also sold its entire stake.

The company’s shares were 1.4% down at 71c in early trade on Wednesday.

API said Zarclear had bought shares from VCP, Coronation and Allan Gray, taking its stake in the company to 21.8%.

“Zarclear will be formally engaging with the company and its other major shareholders to explore and pursue value-unlocking initiatives for the mutual benefit of both the company and Zarclear and their respective shareholders,” API said.

VCP’s other investments include a 21% stake in Altron and a large stake in PPC.

Altron, the former JSE heavyweight that owns Altech, Bytes Technology Group and Netstar, was floundering when VCP invested R400m in the technology group in December 2016.

Its shares back then were at R6.95, but have since risen to R27.19 on Wednesday morning.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

African Phoenix to fast-track preference share purchases

Bank says the repurchase would 'align the capital structure with the company’s strategy'
Companies
2 months ago

African Phoenix: Plan set for court scrutiny

You have to wonder how the JSE gave its stamp of approval to a transaction that is so utterly dismissive of minority rights
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Grand Parade founder reduces stake to about 8.4%

Hassen Adams sells 20-million shares for R60m as he looks towards retirement
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

King Price takes Stangen as a queen

Business

African Phoenix: Activist wants his share

Money & Investing

Abil remnant clears decks for BEE drive

Business

African Phoenix Investments inflames investors

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.