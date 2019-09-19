Companies COMPANY COMMENT Plan for Brait brings together some colourful personalities The future’s so Brait we might have to throw shade BL PREMIUM

The Arbiter Project would see two of SA’s most colourful business personalities coming together in an attempt to rescue investment holding company Brait from a prolonged period of value destruction.

Of course, as everyone involved stresses, it is still very early days and the proposal might never see the light of day. But the prospect of Christo Wiese and Brian Myerson (along with Mergence Investments) playing lead roles in what would be a high-profile commercial transaction is, from a media perspective, delightful.