Companies

Amazon to buy 100,000 electric cars in bid to be carbon neutral in 20 years

CEO Jeff Bezos says the first delivery EVs will be on the road in 2021, with 100,000 cars deployed by 2024

19 September 2019 - 17:48 David Shepardson and Nandita Bose
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos speaks to the media on the companys sustainability efforts on September 19, 2019 in Washington,DC. Picture: ERIC BARADAT / AFP
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos speaks to the media on the companys sustainability efforts on September 19, 2019 in Washington,DC. Picture: ERIC BARADAT / AFP

Washington — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has committed the online retailer to being carbon neutral by 2040 and says it will order 100,000 electric delivery vehicles as part of that pledge.

Cutting emissions is a challenging goal for Amazon, which delivers 10-billion items a year.

Bezos announced a number of actions at a media conference in Washington on Thursday, ahead of Climate Week in New York next week, a global gathering of world and company leaders seeking ways to fight climate change.

The Trump administration said in June 2017 it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Bezos also said Amazon was placing an order to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles (EVs) from US vehicle designer and manufacturer Rivian Automotive, and to use 100% renewable energy by 2030, up from 40% today. Amazon and Ford are among the investors in the EV start-up. Amazon will also invest $100m to restore forests and wetlands.

Bezos says the first delivery EVs will be on the road in 2021, with the 100,000 vehicles deployed by 2024. Bezos also said the company would take a “careful look” at the political campaign contributions it makes.

He vowed to try to convince other company CEOs to sign “The Climate Pledge”.

A Rivian spokesperson said the vehicles for Amazon would be assembled in Illinois, US, and 10,000 would be on the road by late 2022.

Reuters

US investigators take a deep dive into Amazon’s behaviour

The Federal Trade Commission is putting much effort into finding out how the giant operates and whether its trade practices are unfair
Companies
1 week ago

Amazon also reports Tesla solar panels catching fire on roof

Walmart filed a lawsuit against Tesla last week, accusing it of shoddy panel installations that led to fires at several stores
Companies
3 weeks ago

Cargojet soars as Amazon buys a stake in the Canadian carrier

Amazon says the deal with the cargo carrier will allow it to provide even faster service to Amazon customers in Canada
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Amazon now in angry Chinese social media users’ line of fire

Companies

Factory put teens on night shift to make devices, say activists

Companies

Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Reliance Retail

Companies / Retail & Consumer

US retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.