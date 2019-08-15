Companies

Amazon now in angry Chinese social media users’ line of fire

The affronted citizens discovered T-shirts on Amazon's website sporting slogans that support anti-government protesters in Hong Kong

15 August 2019 - 13:01 Josh Horwitz
Amazon. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Amazon. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Shanghai — Chinese social media users directed their fury at online retailer Amazon.com on Thursday, after discovering T-shirts on its website sporting slogans that support anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The hashtag “Amazon T-Shirts” became the fourth-top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Wednesday in the latest backlash for an overseas company that broached matters regarding Hong Kong's territorial status.

The widely-read Global Times tabloid, published by China's state-owned People's Daily, said many Chinese internet users found the T-shirts for sale carrying slogans such as “Free Hong Kong Democracy Now” and “Hong Kong is Not China”, among others.

Legions of internet users accused the site of being insensitive towards the Chinese people, with one Weibo commenter writing, “Amazon has already left China, right? We need to teach this company a lesson.”

The e-commerce giant shut its domestic shopping service in July, but continues to ship overseas goods to the country.

A representative for Amazon did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Protests in Hong Kong are attracting media attention across the region, as activists have occupied public spaces across the global financial hub for more than 10 weeks, to draw attention to a perceived erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

At the start of the protests, domestic media from mainland China gave them only limited coverage but they now dominate headlines in both state-owned newspapers and online publications.

Several celebrities from mainland China severed ties with a number of fashion labels this week, after online users pointed out they had released apparel that referred to Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from the People's Republic of China.

Versace, Calvin Klein, and other brands each issued public apologies online, either on Chinese social media accounts or overseas ones.

Coach, which drew fire for a T-shirt that implied Taiwan was a distinct entity from China, said that in May 2018 it discovered a “serious inaccuracy” in one of its clothing items and pulled it from store shelves. 

Reuters

Factory put teens on night shift to make devices, say activists

Amazon pledges to investigate claims of worker abuse at a factory in China
Companies
3 days ago

Facebook listens in on users’ Messenger chats

Social media company confirms it used outside contractors to transcribe clips of audio after CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied recording users in 2018
Companies
1 day ago

Macy’s shares plunge, highlighting US high street retailers’ plight

Even before Macy’s reported, department stores showed indications of point-of-sale weakness — and decreased tourism to the US
Companies
20 hours ago

Why Jumia seems to be getting it right in Africa

Despite difficulties and some naysayers, Nigerian start-up Jumia shows the way by finding an e-commerce niche in Africa
News & Fox
1 week ago

Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Reliance Retail

A partnership would help the duo countering Walmart in the battle for a bigger share of subcontinent’s fast-growing ecommerce market
Companies
1 week ago

US retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further

National Retail Federation says the president’s decision to impose new tariffs is a flawed strategy that will hurt US consumers
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.