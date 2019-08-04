US retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further

Washington — President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300bn of Chinese imports from September 1 will hurt consumer purchases, raise prices further and limit hiring, four large retail trade groups warned.

Trump last week moved to impose fresh tariffs after US and Chinese negotiators failed to kick-start trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.

The US National Retail Federation, which counts Walmart and Amazon.com among its members, called the decision to impose new tariffs a flawed strategy that will hurt American consumers.

"We are disappointed the administration is doubling-down on a flawed tariff strategy that is already slowing US economic growth, creating uncertainty and discouraging investment,” senior vice-president for government relations David French said.

Price hikes

Another influential trade lobby, The Retail Industry Leaders Association (Rila), which counts retailers such as Walmart, Target Corporation and Home Depot among its members, said the tariffs will raise prices for everyday items like clothing, toys, home goods and electronics.

“This new 10% tariff is a direct hit on consumer products and family budgets. American families shouldn’t be a pawn in this trade war,” Hun Quach, Rila’s vice-president of international trade, said.

The office of the US trade representative did not have an immediate comment on the retailers’ protests.

Other trade groups like the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America said the tariffs could have a chilling effect on hiring.

“President Trump is, in effect, using American families as a hostage in his trade war negotiations,” the group’s president, Matt Priest, said.