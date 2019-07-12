VW said to be putting $2.6bn into Ford’s Argo AI unit

Frankfurt/Southfield — Volkswagen (VW) will invest in Ford’s autonomous-car partner Argo AI at a valuation of about $7bn, as two of the world’s largest carmakers expand an alliance formed earlier in 2019, according to people familiar with the matter.

In addition to backing the Ford affiliate, VW will fold its Audi division’s autonomous intelligent driving unit into Argo, said the people, who asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. VW and Ford’s CEO have scheduled a briefing for 8am Friday in New York.

Representatives for VW, Ford and Argo declined to comment. VW and Ford also are expected to announce they’ll co-operate on electric vehicles, after already having agreed to a commercial van and mid-size truck tie-up in January.

Unprecedented shifts facing the auto industry are forcing players to consider new partnerships and potential consolidation. VW, the world’s top carmaker, offers the industry’s most ambitious roll-out of electric models, while Ford, also in the top 10, is developing advanced self-driving technology with Argo.

For VW, the Argo investment is largely a defensive move, helping the German manufacturer to compete with Alphabet’s Waymo, and General Motors’ Cruise unit and partners Daimler and Robert Bosch. Road tests and accumulating huge amounts of data are critical for the further development of self-driving cars, and few apart from Waymo are equipped to do it alone.