UK competition body halts Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo

London — Britain's competition regulator has stepped in to pause Amazon's investment in online food delivery group Deliveroo while it considers launching a full investigation.

Amazon led a $575m fundraising in Deliveroo in May, making what the two parties called "a minority investment" and going up against Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meal deliveries.

On Friday, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had served an initial enforcement order (IEO) on the two companies, signalling possible concerns about the transaction.

The order requires companies to operate independently for now, meaning they cannot press ahead with a tie-up or operate as a merged entity. It gives the regulator time to decide if it will launch a formal "phase 1" probe.

The Deliveroo investment is Amazon's latest attempt to enter the takeaway delivery market, worth about $100bn globally, after it shut down its own service, Amazon Restaurants, first in the UK and then last month in the United States.

Deliveroo said it and Amazon had been working closely with regulators to obtain their approval. The two companies will argue that the investment will help Deliveroo grow its coverage, increase competition and boost the restaurant sector.

"We believe this minority investment will enable Deliveroo to expand its services, benefiting consumers through increased choice and creating new jobs as more restaurants gain access to the service," Amazon said in a statement.

Deliveroo noted that it was competing with a number of major companies in the sector and that the investment would help to create jobs and restaurants to expand.