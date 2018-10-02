Deliveroo doubles annual sales

Bengaluru -British online food delivery company Deliveroo said on Monday that its full-year revenue more than doubled but its pretax loss widened after it invested a further £100m to expand into new markets.

The company’s 15,000 drivers have become a familiar sight in Britain since 2013, tapping into the rapidly growing demand for takeaway food from restaurants, while having expanded into other countries, with new markets due soon.

Pretax losses in the year to December 31 2017 rose to £184.7m from £129.1m in 2016, while revenue climbed to £277m in 2017 from £128.5m.