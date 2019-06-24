WATCH: Why IPO activity has declined

Capital raised by African issuers fell by 28% year on year to $341m in the first half of 2019.

According to Baker McKenzie’s latest cross-border IPO index, the decline is due to the 80% drop in domestic capital raising in Africa — only $85m from four initial public offerings (IPOs).

Business Day TV sat down with Baker McKenzie’s head of capital markets, Wildu du Plessis, to find out if this trend is likely to continue.