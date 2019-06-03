US manufacturing activity grows at slowest in over two years

Washington — US manufacturing growth slowed further in May to its weakest pace of activity in more than two-and-a-half years, defying expectations for a modest rebound, a national purchasing managers survey showed on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its US manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 52.1 from 52.8 in April, marking the lowest level since October 2016. Wall Street economists polled by Reuters had a consensus forecast of 53.

A reading above 50 indicates growth.

Global trade tensions ratcheted higher throughout the month after US President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on billions of dollars of imported goods from China to rise to 25% from 10%, and progress towards a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies ground to a halt.

The ISM survey was taken before Trump’s latest trade salvo at the end of last week when he said he would impose tariffs on goods from Mexico starting in July unless it takes measures to stop the flow of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the US. The move prompted a broad outcry from US businesses.

Factories reported the weakest output growth in May since August 2016 with a production index reading of 51.3, down from 52.3 in April. New orders recovered modestly, but the backlog of orders contracted for the first time since January 2017.

The employment index ticked higher to 53.7 after April’s reading of 52.4.

Brazil slowdown

In another of the world’s larger economies, Brazil, growth in manufacturing activity slowed to its weakest pace in 10 months and virtually ground to a halt in May, data on Monday showed, the latest sign that Latin America’s largest economy may be slipping towards recession.

The IHS Markit Brazil manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 50.2 in May from 51.5 the month before, barely above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion in the sector from contraction.

The third consecutive monthly fall in the headline purchasing managers index shows that manufacturing is essentially stagnating and comes on the heels of data last week that showed the economy shrank 0.2% in the first quarter, the first contraction since 2016. A second consecutive quarter of economic contraction would confirm a “double-dip” recession — albeit it a far shallower one — following the 2015/2016 crash from which the economy has still not recovered.

“Brazil’s manufacturing sector headed towards stagnation halfway through the second quarter, with comments from survey participants highlighting a concerning political landscape, high unemployment, subdued confidence and weak economic performance in key export destinations for their goods,” IHS Markit’s Pollyanna De Lima said in a note accompanying the data.

Some of the report’s details pointed to a bleak outlook for the coming months. Factory orders shrank, exports fell for the sixth month in a row, optimism fell to its lowest level in over 18 months, and employment in the sector fell for the first time in 2019, IHS Markit noted.

Brazil’s manufacturing sector last contracted in June 2018, according to the IHS Markit PMI figures. Before that, the last time the sector was shrinking was in early 2017 as the economy was pulling out of the 2015/2016 recession.

Reuters