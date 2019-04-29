Google parent Alphabet’s revenue misses estimates

Bengaluru — Alphabet’s Google failed to reap the benefits of a strong economy that bolstered rivals in the first quarter, leaving the search giant’s revenue below Wall Street targets on Monday.

Shares of Alphabet dropped more than 5% after hours after closing up 1.5% at a record-high of $1,296.20.

Major competitors for ad spending such as Facebook, Snap, Amazon.com and Twitter all reported last week quarterly revenue above or in line with analysts’ expectations.

Alphabet said its quarterly revenue rose 17% from a year ago to $36.3bn, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $37.3bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Accounting for currency fluctuations, revenue rose 19%.

The 17% rise was the slowest in three years and compared with 26% for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company said that paid clicks on its properties fell 9% compared with the previous quarter.

Quarterly costs rose about the same as revenue, up 16.5% from 2018 to $29.7bn.

Expenses have surged faster than revenue for much of the past two years, concerning some investors amid increased scrutiny on the company’s privacy practices and efforts to restrict advertising on potentially offensive content.

But positive macroeconomic signals have given them reason to believe that the company’s ads business is healthy. Shares had risen 11.9% between its last earnings announcement and Monday.

About 84.5% of revenue, compared with 85.5% a year ago, came from Google’s ad business, which sells links, banners and commercials across its own websites and apps and those of partners.

Google’s 3-billion users help make it the world’s largest seller of internet ads, capturing nearly a third of all revenue, according to research firm EMarketer. Facebook is at about 20%.

Alphabet’s capital expenditures fell 36% compared with 2018 to $4.6bn. The growth moderated from last quarter as Alphabet had warned in February.

Alphabet has said its spending increases are justified, with huge outlays going to offices, data centres and artificial intelligence capabilities in line with the expected demand for its services.

Still, the company has yet to tout significant revenue from its spending on ventures such as self-driving cars and its AI helper Google Assistant.

Newer units that are producing noticeable revenue have lagged in market share, including Google’s consolidated hardware unit and Google Cloud, which sells computing and data storage services to businesses.