Nasa uses European Airbus technology to get to the Moon and beyond

Berlin — Europe’s Airbus said on Friday that it had delivered the “powerhouse” for Nasa’s new Orion spaceship that will take astronauts to the Moon and beyond in the coming years, hitting a key milestone that should lead to hundreds of millions of euros in future orders.

On Thursday, engineers at the Airbus plant in Bremen, Germany carefully packed the spacecraft into a special container that will fly aboard a huge Antonov cargo plane to Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a first step on its way to deep space.

In Florida, the module will be joined with the Orion crew module built by Lockheed Martin, followed by more than a year of intensive testing before the first three-week mission orbiting the Moon is launched in 2020, albeit without people.

Current plans call for a first crewed mission in 2022, but Nasa and the European Space Agency (ESA) then plan to launch a manned mission every year, making the Orion project both politically and economically important at a time when China and other countries are racing to gain a foothold in space.

Airbus’s European Service Module (ESM) will provide propulsion, power, thermal control and consumables to the Orion crew module, marking the first time that Nasa will use a European-built system as a critical element to power an American spacecraft.

“This is a very big step. The delivery and the flight to America are just the beginning of a journey that will ultimately take us to 96,000km beyond the moon, further than any human has ever flown before,” Oliver Juckenhoefel, vice-president of on-orbit services and exploration for Airbus, told Reuters.