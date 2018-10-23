Companies

Uber’s Cameron Poetzscher quits after sexual misconduct claims

Poetzscher said earlier that he was ‘rightfully disciplined’ after a report found he had a pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about co-workers

23 October 2018 - 11:15 Munsif Vengattil and Vibhuti Sharma
The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City on April 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City on April 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Bengaluru — Cameron Poetzscher, who oversaw a string of high-profile deals at Uber, has resigned, weeks after a report on allegations of sexual misconduct against him at the ride-hailing firm.

Uber CFO Nelson Chai will take over Poetzscher's duties while the company looks for his replacement, an Uber spokesperson said, without providing further details.

Poetzscher, Uber's head of corporate development, was disciplined in 2017 after a probe found he had a pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about co-workers, it was reported in September.

"After some concerns were raised in 2017, an outside law firm conducted a confidential review and I was rightfully disciplined," Poetzscher said in a statement at the time.

Poetzscher, a former mergers and acquisitions executive at Goldman Sachs, oversaw several deals at Uber including its merger with the ride-hailing unit of Russia's Yandex and the sale of its Southeast Asian business to Singapore's Grab.

Poetzscher also led Uber's funding deals with Japan's SoftBank  and Coatue Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Uber has been accused of having a toxic work culture. The company has also seen a series of executive departures over the past year.

Dara Khosrowshahi, who became CEO in 2017, has pledged to make a clean break with Uber's past practices, which have also resulted in a litany of regulatory problems and driver and consumer scandals. 

Reuters

Uber to appeal against Singapore watchdog’s decision on Grab tie-up

Uber has asked the competition authority to annul an almost $5m fine, and says the imminent arrival of Go-Jek will stoke competition
Companies
1 day ago

SoftBank wrestles with moral issues dogging Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia is the biggest investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund
Companies
16 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Arabia: how the Khashoggi killing threatens to upend prince’s project

Riyadh is grappling with Saudi Arabia’s biggest diplomatic crisis with the West since 9/11, write Andrew England and Simeon Kerr
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
‘Old boys club’ draws Truworths investors’ ire
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Calgro lining up cheaper $25m loan
Companies / Property
3.
Investec bets on education crisis and sets eyes ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Verimark’s Michael van Straaten in new bid to go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Octodec puts development pipeline on ice
Companies / Property

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Uber valuation revs up
Opinion / Columnists

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: You can invest in a beehive, solar panel or blueberry bush
Opinion

Brexit vote driven by education and income split holds lessons for the rich
Opinion

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tesla still needs Musk in the driver’s seat
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.