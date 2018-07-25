GM falls victim to Trump’s metals tariffs, cutting its profit forecast this year

Southfield — General Motors (GM) has become the highest-profile American company to fall victim to US President Donald Trump’s trade wars, cutting its profit forecast this year on surging prices for steel and aluminium.

Adjusted earnings will drop to about $6 a share, down from a previous projection for as much as $6.50 a share, the Detroit-based company said on Wednesday. Raw material costs probably will be a $1bn headwind this year — roughly double GM’s previous expectation — while the Argentine peso and Brazilian real are likely to drag on results through the remainder of 2018. The car maker’s shares plunged at the open of regular trading.

The hit to GM’s profit underscores the risk that Trump’s policies pose to vehicle makers. While the US president is moving to weaken fuel economy mandates, his tariffs on steel and aluminium — and potentially on imported cars — are undercutting what was shaping up to be a near-record year for an iconic American company that weeks ago was riding high on a $2.25bn investment in its autonomous-driving unit.

GM had increased profit three years in a row, a streak punctuated by the record $6.62 a share earned last year. Record income in China, market-share gains at home and strong results at its lending arm were positioning the company for more growth until those gains were spoiled by the surge in steel and aluminium prices linked to the US slapping tariffs on the metals in June.

"Our execution continues to be strong," CFO Chuck Stevens told reporters at GM’s headquarters. "We expect some of these headwinds to continue in the second half."

GM shares dropped as much as 7% as of 9.35am in New York, the steepest intra-day decline since August 2015. The stock was down 3.7% for the year up to Tuesday’s close. "Trade remains a major overhang" on vehicle makers’ shares, Brian Johnson, an analyst with Barclays, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

GM’s second-quarter earnings dropped to $1.81 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate for $1.77 a share. Equity income from GM’s China business, bolstered by soaring sales for Cadillac and its local budget brand Baojun, climbed to $592m and pre-tax profit from GM Financial was $536m — both records.

Worldwide vehicle sales fell 12% in the three months ended in June to 2.06-million, the lowest since the third quarter of 2010. Deliveries were flat when excluding Europe, a market the company abandoned by selling its Opel and Vauxhall brands to France’s PSA Group last year.

GM said the introduction of its all-important Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pick-ups are still on track, with initial deliveries of the redesigned full-size trucks starting early next month and arriving in showrooms in earnest in the fourth quarter.

Trump’s tariffs aren’t all that are eroding GM’s profit. The vehicle maker said that net revenue sustained an $800m hit in the quarter because consumers bought a less-lucrative mix of vehicles. A lot of that stems from the company’s pick-ups being in the last year before a revamp, and customers are taking advantage of deals and buying less loaded models.

The weakening of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real also hurt revenue by about $100m. Commodities other than metals also are getting costlier.

"Yes, steel and aluminium are being impacted — as well as oil-based commodities, copper, resins, diesel prices," Stevens said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "Market forces" have been "much greater than we expected as we entered the year."

With assistance from David Westin, Vivian Li and Jonathan Ferro

Bloomberg