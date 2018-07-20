Companies

WATCH: Christo Wiese gives his side of the tax dodging story

20 July 2018 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Christo Wiese
Christo Wiese

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has reported that former Steinhoff chairman Christo Wiese is involved in a multibillion rand tax avoidance scheme related to ENS Africa and a restructuring process it concluded for multinational oil company Tullow Oil.

Wiese disputes the amaBhungane report but the South African Revenue Service is still going after him, a former ENS executive, and two other individuals personally for R217m.

Wiese spoke to Business Day TV to give his side of the story.

Former Steinhoff chairman Christo Wiese talks to Business Day TV to respond to the amaBhungane report on tax avoidance

