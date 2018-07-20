News Leader
WATCH: Christo Wiese gives his side of the tax dodging story
20 July 2018 - 09:43
The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has reported that former Steinhoff chairman Christo Wiese is involved in a multibillion rand tax avoidance scheme related to ENS Africa and a restructuring process it concluded for multinational oil company Tullow Oil.
Wiese disputes the amaBhungane report but the South African Revenue Service is still going after him, a former ENS executive, and two other individuals personally for R217m.
Wiese spoke to Business Day TV to give his side of the story.
