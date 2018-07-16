How customs rebates protect Canada’s vehicle industry

Some 85% of vehicles built in Canada in 2016 were exported, meaning duty relief programmes could refund roughly 85% of retaliatory tariffs paid by car makers.

Canada has vowed to defend the steel and aluminium industries, but vehicle manufacturing employs some 136,000 workers, according to Statistics Canada, whereas only about 22,000 work in the steel sector, giving the government an incentive to shelter vehicle and parts makers from rising costs.

"These existing programmes continue to be in place and any changes would be done in consultation with relevant stakeholders," finance department spokesman Jack Aubry said.

Vehicle makers with operations in Canada include General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and Honda, as well as parts makers Magna and Linamar.

Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz said the drawback programmes were of particular benefit to her company, since substantially all the steel that the company imports is later exported. Honda said it was still assessing the impact of the tariffs. GM, Fiat Chrysler and Magna declined to comment. Ford and Toyota did not respond to requests for comment.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association needs to do more analysis before commenting on whether drawbacks could protect the industry, president Mark Nantais said. "There are various options that could be used — that would be one of them," he said.

But any relief would be temporary if US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles after the administration’s national security probe into motor vehicles wraps up. The rebate programmes limit the impact of tariffs on raw materials, not finished products.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said companies that made stainless steel parts or hardened steel tools in Canada could benefit.

John Boscariol, who leads McCarthy Tetrault’s international trade and investment law group, said access to the duty relief programmes had not been a foregone conclusion before the government’s notice, because Canada’s retaliation was technically a "surtax", not a normal duty.

Some uncertainty remained as companies must apply for the refunds and carefully document how imports are used, Boscariol said. "It introduces costs and complications, and it introduces a likelihood that you might not get that relief. That’s not without cost."

Reuters