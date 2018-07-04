Yunis Shaik appointed to board of eTV’s listed holding company, eMedia

"I got a call from [Economic Development Minister Ebrahim] Patel today. He says that President [Jacob] Zuma this day opened a new dam. The building of dams is a big issue and has big impact [sic] on our country for supply of water, etc. He wants for us to cover it tonight. They have sent us the feed and want for us to use it. As this a big story [sic], it might be a good lead story of the day. Please raise with news desk," Shaik e-mailed Keene-Young on March 24 2014.

After Keene-Young refused to give Zuma’s dam-opening the positive coverage demanded, Shaik sent another e-mail saying: "The fact that Ebrahim comes knocking on my door arises from the undertaking you and Marcel had given him with regard to coverage of the infrastructure programme. To remind you, you had undertaken to give due coverage to infrastructure programmes that is [sic] being unveiled by the government in the evening news. In the words of Marcel: ‘we will cover the story in the evening news bulletin’. In addition to that, eTV would do short stories and other paid-for advertising."

According to Amabhungane, Yunis Shaik Attorneys was contracted in August 2013 to perform consultancy services, including what it euphemistically termed "advice on its business strategy in relation to government".

Shaik is an executive director of HCI, and a member of the boards of several companies in the HCI stable, including eMedia since July 3, according to the Sens statement.