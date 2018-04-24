eNCA denies talk of massive job cuts

eNCA, the privately owned 24-hour television news broadcaster, has denied suggestions that "massive retrenchments" are looming at the station.

Insiders say morale is at a record low in the newsroom, with the channel losing seasoned staff, including Joanne Joseph and Ayanda-Allie Paine in recent times.

It is also understood there is a stand-off between output desk staff and human resources head Lou-Anndree John.

"The staff ... have rejected a proposed restructuring which will result in more retrenchments at eMedia," said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because staff are not authorised to speak on behalf of eNCA.

"Top management has been using Ms John as the axe lady, retrenching scores of employees, which include [the] Sunrise production team, security personnel, cleaning staff and IT technicians. Some staff ... were given days’ notice before they were let go."

According to the source, trade union Solidarity had come to the rescue of the output desk and about 50 staff had joined the union in a matter of days to secure representation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Mapi Mhlangu, the MD and editor in chief of eNCA, said the organisation was restructuring its operations.

"In continuing efforts to remain the most-watched 24-hour television news channel and to continue providing the best news content, eNCA is currently looking at how it can improve operating practices and align our organisation with the practices of leading international news organisations.

"Part of this process involves restructuring to make parts of the newsroom more effective in producing independent and dynamic content," said Mhlangu.

"The company is in consultation with staff to implement changes which will ensure that eNCA has the right skills in the right roles. It is speculative in the extreme and incorrect to suggest that ‘there are massive retrenchments looming.’

"This is an internal matter between the company and employees and we will not discuss or debate it any further in the media.

"While we understand that the changes may be difficult for some parts of the organisation, they are necessary, and as always we are committed to ensure that employees are treated respectfully in the process as they remain the cornerstone of our business," she said.

Anton van der Bijl, of Solidarity, said the union was engaged in negotiations with the broadcaster. "We are representing quite a few staff members … but I cannot comment further ... negotiations are at a sensitive stage … we are waiting to see what happens," he said.