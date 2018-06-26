Companies

Senior VW official Wolfgang Hatz released on bail after nine months, media report

The former Porsche director of development and a player in Audi’s engine development during the ‘dieselgate’ scandal had been held without charge

26 June 2018 - 18:21 Michael Taylor
An employee holds an emblem for a Volkswagen Golf car in a production line at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany,. Picture: REUTERS
An employee holds an emblem for a Volkswagen Golf car in a production line at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany,. Picture: REUTERS

The Munich public prosecutor’s office has yet to confirm German media reports that former Volkswagen (VW) powertrain boss Wolfgang Hatz has been released on bail.

The former Porsche director of development and a key player in Audi’s engine development during the VW Group’s "dieselgate" scandal had been held without charge in a Munich jail since September 2017.

While Hatz’s release has included conditions such as posting a €3m surety, surrendering both his passport and German identity card, wearing an ankle bracelet and reporting to Stuttgart police twice a day, his former Audi diesel-development subordinate, Italian Giovanni Pamio, remains in custody.

Hatz has also been banned from having any contact with any other suspects in the Munich public prosecutor’s Dieselgate investigation.

The timing of Hatz’s release appears related to the arrest last week of Audi chairman Rupert Stadler, while he recently underwent surgery under guard. He remains ill.

Little else had fundamentally changed in his case since the German federal court denied his claim earlier in June that he was being held unjustly. German law allows suspects to be held indefinitely if the case against them can be shown to be strong, and to protect ongoing investigations.

Stadler, who was suspended by the Audi supervisory board last week and temporarily replaced by Audi sales and marketing director Abraham Schot, was arrested at his home.

Munich prosecutors released a statement insisting that it had wiretapped Stadler’s home phone and had recorded him organising a meeting to tamper with Dieselgate evidence.

He was first questioned on June 20 but is now being held in custody without charge in the Bavarian city of Augsburg while his lawyers assess the evidence against him.

He is being investigated for fraud and, according to public prosecutor sources, for threatening to fire or suspend an Audi employee who had co-operated with the investigation.

Prosecutors had initially investigated Stadler over allegations that he did nothing to intervene to stop the Dieselgate scandal when he discovered it in 2015. It is alleged that he manipulated public records by knowingly selling cars that did not comply with certification requirements.

